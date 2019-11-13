LEWISBURG — Two volunteers are sought to join the Union County Planning Commission.
The vacancies are open due to the retirement of Jeff Koppel and the coming retirement of Allan Grundstrom. Applicants must be residents of Union County.
There are two terms available: a full four-year term and a partial two-year term.
The Planning Commission meets publicly the second Monday of each month at 4:30 p.m. at the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg, to conduct business on county planning issues such as subdivision and land development plan applications, comprehensive planning, transportation, land use, recycling and a number of other topics.
Current members are Don Bowman, chairperson, Susan Benfer, vice chairperson, Sally Farmer, James Murphy, Anthony Mike, Benjamin Ranck and Gregory Prowant.
Letters of interest describing applicant motivation in volunteering along with any unique qualifications and experience must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Submit to the attention of Janice Wagner, Union County Planning Commission, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg, PA 17837 or jwagner@unionco.org.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO