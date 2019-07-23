SUNBURY — Sunbury City Council will meet Thursday to discuss the new police station.
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he will be in attendance and he is eager to learn more from the committee that was appointed to search for the building.
"I let this up to the committee," Karlovich said. "I am excited to see what plans they are coming up with."
City Administrator Jody Ocker announced in February she was heading the committee that was formed in late 2017 by Councilman Chris Reis after it was determined the police station, located at 440 Market St., needed major repairs.
Reis, former city Councilman John Shipman, former police Chief Tim Miller, former Capt. Steve Bennick, Councilman Ric Reichner and city resident Don Lehman met monthly for about eight months before the project stalled.
Ocker said at 6 p.m. Thursday inside City Hall she will update City Council on what the committee has been doing for the past six months.
Ocker is joined by Reis, Reichner, Lehman and city residents Gary Wolfe, Derek Wolfgang and Officer in Charge Brad Hare.
"We are going to give a report on what the committee has done and what direction to take next," Ocker said.
"We have some buildings in mind."
Ocker said the committee is eyeing up 337 Arch Street, which was discussed previously and is owned by the late Jesse Woodring. Another location being discussed is 300 Market Street which used to house a pharmacy.
Ocker said the last option the committee discussed was 441 Chestnut Street, which is owned by the city and is used as the city warehouse.