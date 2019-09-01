SELINSGROVE— The ducts at the Selinsgrove Elementary School will be inspected to test the air quality, said District Superintendent Chad Cohrs, after a teacher had suggested that some vents might not have been inspected for years.
The decision to inspect the vents resulted from comments made by former elementary school teacher Lisa Neff, who, at the board of director's August meeting, suggested that poor air circulation had contributed to her severe respiratory illnesses in recent years.
"The buildings and ground committee met and determined that we will have the air duct inspected," Cohrs said. They will be "scoped, via inserted camera, and cleaned if necessary."
Following this procedure, Cohrs said, the air quality will be retested.
A log of the air filter replacement dates will also be kept, he said.
Neff, who taught through the last school year, said that she believed some vents had not been properly cleaned.
For that reason, Neff said, she had opted not to teach this school year out of concern for her health — although by not teaching this year, she passed up a bonus for length of service.
Board President Larry Augustine and several board members held a special meeting with the buildings and grounds committee to address what could be a problem.
"I too am concerned about the air quality, and that the vents haven't been properly inspected," said board member Kenneth Teats, who serves on the buildings and grounds committee.
He said he questioned it because, "I remember that last year we had mold issues."