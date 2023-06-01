SELINSGROVE — The CommunityAid Foundation has awarded Union-Snyder Community Action Agency (CAA) $15,000 through its newly-established “10x Grant” program.
CAA will use the money to support community members who are facing difficult times through service navigation and case management programming.
"Our long-lasting partnership with CommunityAid is key to the work we do at CAA,” Assistant Director Susie Weller said. “Through our partnership, we empower the people we serve to address barriers to housing, food and basic needs.”
The mission of Union-Snyder Community Action Agency is to reduce poverty through self-sufficiency initiatives for families and individuals in collaboration with community partners.