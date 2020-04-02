Community Aid no longer taking donations

SUNBURY — People who are using the shutdown to do some spring cleaning are asked to hold off on leaving items at Community Aid donation bins. The thrift store is no longer taking donation, said a company spokesperson.
Community Aid, which is based in Mechanicsburg, but has a branch in Selinsgrove, was not given a waiver from Gov. Tom Wolf for trucks to go out and pick up the donations, according to spokesperson Chavah Redmond.
"We have put out multiple messages to please hold off on all donations," she said Wednesday. "We are currently closed and prohibited from picking up or receiving any donations at our store locations."
Redmond said Community Aid appreciates the donations but they don't want to see clothing getting ruined.
"We are relying on the kindness and patience of everyone," she said. "We appreciate the generosity but we don't want to see it go to waste. We are asking people to keep the donations safe at home when we start up, we will be so happy to take them and we will need them."
“We would ask that people please refrain from putting their household items around these containers and rather wait for them to be emptied so the items can be placed inside," Sunbury City Councilman Chris Reis said.
Reis said the bags are piling up and overflowing through the metal containers that are put in place to accept the bags and keep the clothing from the elements.
"We just don't want it to look like a dumping spot," Reis said.
Reis said he understands while people are home during the state's and federal government's guidelines to attempt to curve COVID-19, people are cleaning out clothes.
"It's great that there will be so many more items for people but we just have to watch that the clothes do not get wet and continue to pile up," he said.