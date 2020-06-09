SUNBURY — After hearing the century-old Keithan's Bluebird Gardens was facing financial issues and had diseased trees, Valley businesses and residents stepped up to help.
Former City Councilwoman Beth Kremer, who is the property manager, said a May 26 story published in The Daily Item about the garden's plight led to several donations.
Zartman's Construction, in Northumberland, donated the use of a crane to get to the top of a 60-foot-high oak tree that is the most urgent of the trees that need to be removed, Kremer said. She had previously been given a $5,000 estimate for the job because workers would need to bring in a crane.
Then calls from various residents donating funds to help pay for the labor, she said.
Good's Tree Service, of Harrisburg, who has been servicing the gardens for more than 20 years, also contacted Kremer.
"They wanted to help and said they only wanted to be able to pay the two other laborers who would be there to help cut this down," she said.
Various residents donated funds to help pay for the labor.
"We are so thankful to everyone who has stepped up and helped us," Kremer said.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said it was wonderful news.
"The garden is a great place and the people who maintain the garden do a wonderful job," Karlovich said. "This area is an asset to the city and I am thrilled to see people step up and help save this treasure."
Keithan's Bluebird Gardens is a 1 1/2-acre garden, located at the end of South Second Street. It was planted by former Sunbury candy maker Charles Keithan in the 1920s. Keithan died in 1981 and the city took over maintenance of the property, which is used for prom and wedding pictures. Various people sit at the benches and eat through the course of the day.
Over the past several years, the garden has undergone improvements, thanks to about $50,000 raised through private and state funding, Kremer said.
Those improvements included remodeling the cottage, lighting for some of the garden’s trees and gardening equipment for Paul and Lane Murray, of Northumberland, who are the caretakers of the garden.
Donations can be made at the city treasurer’s office or by calling 570-286-4588.