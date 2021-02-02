SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners announced a new location for the adult community center for the Shamokin, Coal Township, Trevorton and Elysburg areas.
The center, formerly known as senior action centers, moved from 821 W. Chestnut St., Coal Township, to the The Northumberland County Council For The Arts & Humanities at 101 N. Eighth St., Shamokin. The rent will remain as $1,000 per month, but be reimbursable by the state, according to the commissioners at Tuesday's public meeting.
"It's a county-owned building and there's plenty of room there," said Commissioner Joe Klebon. "We are trying to save money and find ways to stay within the confines of the budget. We want to continue to do that where we have properties."
The new lease is retroactive to Jan. 1 and ends Dec. 31, 2026, according to the rental agreement.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said the amount of space is similar, but the members will have a kitchen and separate rooms for exercise and television.
The commissioners also renewed a lease agreement with Northumberland County Children and Youth Services for the same building at a rent of $2,043 per month. The office space is for employees to work with clients out of that end of the county, said Schiccatano.
The commissioners also voted to enact all lease agreements through the Northumberland County Authority, the agency tasked by the commissioners to deal with land and rental agreements.
In other business, Nathan Savidge, the chief registrar of the county election office, said the state has informed the counties to "proceed as normal" for the May primary election. This means keeping recommendations from the state Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the election.
The primary election is for municipal and school boards as well as county prothonotary, register and recorder of deeds and controller, he aid.
Feb. 16 is the first day to circulate and file nomination petitions. March 9 is the last day to circulate and file nomination petitions, he said.