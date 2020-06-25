SHAMOKIN — The Coal Region Adult Community Center received $10,500 for programs and services from the Pennsylvania Department of Aging’s 2019-20 Senior Community Center grants.
Gov. Wolf announced on Wednesday that 60 senior community centers throughout the commonwealth, including the Shamokin location at 821 W. Chestnut St., are recipients of grants totaling $2 million in funding appropriated by the General Assembly from the Pennsylvania Lottery.
The grants will help senior centers fund projects based on their applications, such as updating and modernizing facilities, providing new health and entertainment programs, upgrading technology, and enhancing marketing opportunities.
There are more than 500 senior community centers throughout Pennsylvania that provide a variety of offerings, such as nutritious meals, educational opportunities, transportation services, financial and insurance counseling and exercise programs. Proceeds from the Pennsylvania Lottery help to fund these programs every year.
