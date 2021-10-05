MCCLURE — The McClure-West Beaver Community Chest Fund is soliciting donations to help eight local organizations: The McClure and Bannerville fire companies, Quick Response Services, McClure and Bannerville; McClure Library, West Beaver Veterans Memorial Pool, McClure; local Girl and Boy Scouts, and the McClure Little League. The drive will run through Nov. 5.
These organizations are run by local volunteers and the funds collected helps sustain them.
There will be no door-to-door solicitation. Drop off donations at the drive-thru or night drop at MCS Bank in McClure, or mail a contribution to McClure-West Beaver Community Chest Fund, 286 Pine Crest Drive, McClure, PA 17841.