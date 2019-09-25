WATSONTOWN — The director of the new Greater Susquehanna Center branch of Luzerne County Community College said classes are ready to start on Monday.
The new college campus is located at the former Watsontown Elementary School owned by the Warrior Run School District. The school will start with eight students enrolled in English 101 and First Year Experience Course for night classes and expand in the spring. Tuition is $134 per credit, not including fees.
"We are really excited for Luzerne County Community College to expand in Northumberland County and be able to serve residents from surrounding counties," said director Kelly Foran. "We are grateful for the support we received from the community and are really hoping to bring college access to the communities, places and people who may not have had that access before."
Foran, a native of Columbia County, graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor's Degree in music education and from School for International Training Graduate Institute with a Master's Degree in international education. She has experience teaching in Philadelphia, working as a coordinator in education and community development projects in Belize and most recently worked in higher education at the University of Alaska in Anchorage.
The location has two computer labs, five classrooms, an office area and a student lounge with room to expand when enrollment goes up. The spring semester is expected to have English, math, speech, biology, sociology, art, First Year Experience, computer information systems and CPR. Students can enroll up until next week, Foran said.
College officials and Foran have been spreading the word about the camps at job fairs, open houses for schools and businesses, and partnering with the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit. High school students also have the opportunity for early enrollment, she said.
The LCCC Center in Shamokin had 90 students when it opened in 1999. The current enrollment for fall 2019 is 333 students, according to Lisa Nelson, the director of LCCC's College Relations.
Bob Garrett, president/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, said he met Foran at a chamber event hosted at the Watsontown school on Tuesday. The chamber is "thrilled" to continue the partnership and work with the school, he said.
"It's humble beginnings, but we expect significant growth," he said.
Garrett and other chamber members over the summer visited elected officials from Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Lycoming and Clinton counties to ask about financial contributions toward a $100,000 goal for the incoming campus in exchange for in-county tuition. The counties were receptive, and the next step is to follow up on the requests, Garrett said.