MILTON — The leadership of the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) sought the support of Milton Area School District in its pursuit of a regional community college.
Dr. Lenaire Ahlum, executive director of the SVCEP, and Meghan Beck, the president of the SVCEP board, spoke to the school board at Tuesday night's public meeting via Zoom about providing a letter of support toward the endeavor. A study commissioned by SVCEP predicts a new community college in the region would have an impact of $78.5 million in new economic activity over 10 years, they said.
"We are looking for sponsorship exclusively from the counties and we're seeking letters of support," said Ahlum. "We've collected about 40 letters of support from municipalities and businesses from across the area. We've collected nearly 4,000 petition letters through our website. What we're asking is a letter of support and you would tell others about this project."
It would require a $1.2 million annual investment from Northumberland, Union, Montour and Snyder counties. Northumberland would be asked to provide $624,000, Union would be asked $240,000, Snyder would be $228,000 and Montour at $108,000, according to the study.
Throughout 2021 and 2022, the group would seek sponsorship from counties with a goal to seek a state application in 2022-23. By 2023-24, the goal is to have a president hired, a board of trustees appointed, administration, faculty and staff in place and programming and instruction started.
Ahlum said the goal is to built enough public support so the county commissioners would also want to support it financially.
Jesse Newcomer, a lifelong Milton resident and SVCEP board member, encouraged the board to support the vision.
"I really love this community and would love our students go into community college, graduate and pop back out and love their community like I do, and work here," said Newcomer.
Milton Area Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan also encouraged the board members to draft a letter of support.
"I really do think it's something we should endorse and support," said Keegan.
The board of directors did not make a decision at Tuesday's meeting, but Keegan said she would raise the topic again at a future meeting.