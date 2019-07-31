WATSONTOWN — The open house and grand opening of Luzerne County Community College in Watsontown is scheduled for Aug. 21.
Greater Susquehanna Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Bob Garrett said the first day of new community college is scheduled for Sept. 16. In June, the LCCC College Board of Trustees approved an agreement with the Warrior Run School District to use the former Watsontown Elementary School for a new college campus. The LCCC Greater Susquehanna Center will offer classes in English, math, speech, biology, sociology, art, First Year Experience, computer information systems and CPR.
Garrett and Chamber Relationship Director Chris Berleth attended a meeting with the Union County Commissioners on Tuesday morning to ask for financial support for the incoming college. If the county contributes toward the $100,000 a year needed to support Luzerne in Watsontown, students from the county will receive in-county tuition.
The space is provided to the college as an in-kind donation to LCCC in exchange for the reduced tuition rates. In-county students are considered any student from Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Lycoming and Clinton counties.
The Chamber will attend the following meetings: 11 a.m. Aug. 1 with Lycoming County, 1 p.m. Aug. 6 with Northumberland County and 11 a.m. Aug. 13 with Montour County. The meeting for Clinton County is to be determined.
