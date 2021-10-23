MILTON — The founding president of Erie County Community College gave the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project a piece of simple advice: put students first.
Dr. Christopher Gray was the final guest speaker at the fourth annual Community College Summit on Friday. The event, organized by the Project group at AEREA, 700 Hepburn St., Milton, provided updates on the community college effort in the Valley and featured guest speakers from around the nation.
“Do what’s right for students, period,” said Gray. “You’re in a much different phase in this journey. You’re going to have to learn their rules, their game, their interest. Stop talking your own.”
Erie County Community College opened its doors on Sept. 1 as a new community college in Pennsylvania after 17 years of effort.
“I don’t know your story, but I know you’ve been fighting and grinding,” Gray said about the project group members.
The project in May entered a partnership with Marywood University, of Scranton, that would allow accreditation on day one. Marywood, a private university, was founded in 1915 by the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
The project recently announced that Economic Modeling Specialists International (Emsi), the leader in labor market and higher education analyses, conducted a study of the first 10 years of the community college and concluded that a new regional community college serving Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties and adjacent areas will bring conservatively $78.5 million in new economic activity to the Valley.
It would require a $1.2 million annual investment from Northumberland, Union, Montour and Snyder counties. Northumberland would be asked to provide $624,000, Union would be asked to provide $240,000, Snyder would be asked to provide $228,000 and Montour would be asked to provide $108,000, according to a study commissioned by the project.
Throughout 2021 and 2022, the group sought sponsorship from counties with a goal to seek a state application in 2022-23. By 2023-24, the goal is to have a president hired, a board of trustees appointed, administration, faculty and staff in place and programming and instruction started.
Gray said the community college in Erie exploded with interest after federal COVID-19 relief money was used to fund more than a $1 million of tuition. There are 252 students, he said.
Of those, 37 percent are students of color. The average age of the student is 37. 71 percent are 23 and older, he said.
Some may cite taxes being raised as an objection to community colleges, he said.
“You have to listen and understand their objections and build a case to speak to that,” said Gray. “You can speak the beauty of community college, the beauty of education. Great. You’ve been doing that. It doesn’t work. Change. Try something different.”
Leslie Christianson, the associate provost for academic affairs at Marywood University, said Marywood will put curriculum in place for the project’s college by the end of this year. This includes College of Health and Human Services with CNA programming and nursing, College of Arts and Sciences with liberal arts, BioLife science, BioTech and information security, and College of Professional Studies with education and business management.
Marywood will hire the director for the programs and develop the programs so it can be licensed by the state. Marywood will utilize the programs as well, said Christianson.
“We really do see this partnership as an extension of our mission,” she said.
At some point when the Valley’s community college is established and ready, the partnership will end, she said.
“And you’ll become your own community college,” she said.
Dr. Sheila Quirk-Bailey, president of Illinois Central College; Director of Innovation Russ Lawrence and Director of Business Leadership Brenda Holden, of Innovative Manufacturing Center; and Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay, a physician specializing in Otolaryngology at Geisinger, were also guest speakers.