SUNBURY — The public is invited to participate in the virtual 2020 Community College Summit on Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The third annual event is being organized by the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project and is sponsored by Geisinger. The event is free, but guests must register online at www.newcommunitycollege.org.
This year’s theme is Crisis and the Community College. Speakers will include U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, who serves on the U.S. House Committee for Education and Labor; Dr. Belle Wheelan, a community college and accreditation expert; Michelle Tatosian, the 2019 Community Colleges Transfer Scholar; and the team from Empower Erie that received approval for the 15th Pennsylvania Community College in June.
The event aims to bring together community, business and education leaders who want to know more about how community colleges transform communities.
