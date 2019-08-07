Dark, threatening storm clouds moved over Lewisburg about half an hour after National Night Out began in earnest on Tuesday at St. Mary's Street Park and the field across from the tennis courts on 15th Street.
Thousands of people — many families with young children along — crowded the streets and fields and the incoming rain couldn't dampen their enthusiasm for this event.
National Night Out is an annual community-building celebration of community safety and crime prevention held in the Valley and across America.
The event brings police, firefighters, and their neighbors together for free food, live music, and community events.
Kids will get the chance to meet police officers and firefighters.
Officers Terrell Lehman and Martez Faulkner, of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, said one of the joys of the event was meeting people "in a non-threatening situation," Lehman said.
"We also really like meeting the young kids," Faulkner added. "The idea is to show them that we are normal people, of the community. And we are here to help them."
Agreeing with that sentiment was Union County Sheriff Ernest Ritter, who for a while was manning the "Emergency" tent.
"This Night Out really is a way for families to meet police officers in a friendly situation," Ritter said. "And it's just great to see these very young children here, having a good time, eating food, playing games."
Although it started drizzling at about 5:30, the food lines were long and the enthusiasm was infectious.
The Lucky Afternoon Band was slated to play until 8:30 p.m., band leader Dave Stamm said before the rains came.
People came from all over the region. Frank Danowsky, and his wife live in the Lewisburg area and last came to National Night Out a few years ago. This year they returned and were impressed by how large the event had grown.
"It's become a real family event, a street fair," he said while enjoying a snow cone. "I plan on having a good time, thank you."
Alma Callison pushed a stroller with her daughter Allison, 2, enjoying the ride.
"This is her first time here," Alma said. "It's my fourth time. I think she's old enough to enjoy everything."
Meanwhile, at Sunbury's Cameron Park, the rain didn't hold off.
Buckets of rain poured down from the start of the celebration, leaving a hearty group of first responders, community groups and some brave residents who ignored the rain.
"We had a good crowd, even in the rain," said Sunbury Police officer in charge Brad Hare. "Some faithful people stood with us and I'd like to thank them. Also, I want to thank the city for doing so well in putting this on."
The Sunbury fire police and fire department personnel were well represented in areas around the park perimeter, standing undercover in the rain.
ACLU of the Susquehanna Valley chapter president Regina Russell said the rain "certainly held the crowd down. But we had our share of visitors come to talk to us."