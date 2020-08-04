LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Community Garden is seeking volunteers to help plant and harvest fresh organic produce across half of its garden space for free distribution to community programs.
Recipients include Donald Heiter Community Center, Community Harvest, Lewisburg Food Bank and Haven Ministry Center.
The garden is located along North Water Street near Saint Anthony Street. Volunteers are sought to plant, weed and harvest. Several thousand pounds are harvested throughout the season. No experience is necessary. Safety rules for distancing, masking and disinfecting are followed with respect to COVID-19.
Register to volunteer at www.tinyurl.com/volunteerLCG or email plantgrowfeed@gmail.com with any questions. Please don’t arrive without registering first. Find the Lewisburg Community Garden on Facebook and Instagram.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO