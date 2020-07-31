The Lewisburg Community Garden, on Water Street, is looking for volunteers.
Normally, the garden has a large team in the summer to help do basic garden maintenance like planting, weeding, watering, and harvesting. COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in that and the maintenance team is down to a few people.
"We have been very fortunate to have a handful of consistent helpers who come week after week. We would love to have some more folks come out and join us," said Sarah Wochele, of the garden staff. "No garden experience is necessary. But you do need to sign up, you cannot just show up, due to COVID garden rules."
Half of the Lewisburg Community Garden is dedicated to growing food to give away to the community. Every year, the garden donates a few thousand pounds of fresh organic garden produce to local food-providing organizations and hot meal programs. Some examples are the Donald Heiter Center, Community Harvest, the Lewisburg Food Bank and Haven Ministry Center. The Lewisburg Community Garden utilizes only organic, cruelty-free methods to grow produce.
The garden staff follows strict health and safety protocols that limit the number of volunteers and require social distancing, masks and disinfecting of all tools.