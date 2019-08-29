DANVILLE — People wearing gold filled Old Forge Brewing Co. Thursday night.
Children, families, volunteers and special guests gathered for the kickoff of the "Going Gold" campaign in September to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.
The effort, headed by Service 1st Federal Credit Union, benefits ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund, which aids families of children with cancer financially in Central and Northeast Pennsylvania.
"I am thrilled to see so much gold in this room," said Woody Wolfe, who started the campaign by asking Service 1st if it could help five years ago. Wolfe brings his music to children in hospitals throughout a wide area, including the Janet Weis Children's Hospital at Geisinger.
"My goal is make September as gold as October is pink," he said. October is breast cancer awareness month.
The color gold was chosen for the month because gold is a precious metal and children are precious, Danville Mayor Bernie Swank said during her proclamation of the month.
Parking meters along Danville's Mill Street are decorated with gold ribbons. Swank joined cancer survivor Finley Snook, 6, of Mifflinburg, in hanging the final gold ribbon on the meter in front of Old Forge. Danville Police Officer Devon St. Clair accompanied them along with a group of supporters.
Swank presented her proclamation to Finley and Finley's mother, Casey Snook.
Guests this year were Majority Whip of the State House of Representatives Kerry Benninghoff, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, state Sen. John Gordner and state Rep. Kurt Masser.
Benninghoff, of Centre County and founder and chairman of the bipartisan cancer caucus, had a daughter diagnosed with brain cancer at age 4 who died 30 days after her seventh birthday.
Six hundred children in Pennsylvania are diagnosed every year with cancer. Benninghoff said he wants everyone to "go gold today and every day to raise money to help research and treatments and to help families" of children with cancer.
Wolfe said 4 percent of the federal budget allocated for childhood cancer research isn't enough. Cancer is the number one killer of children 15 and younger in the United States, he said.
Gordner said people can donate to childhood cancer research in two ways — by checking a box when filing their income tax return or, as of two weeks ago, to contribute while renewing their driver's license.
Colleen Phillips, of Service 1st, said Elysburg is involved this year with Nickle Plate Bar & Grille donating 10 percent of food sales by presenting a coupon from the Service 1st website from Sept. 9-22. Also new is Matty's Sports Grille in Lewisburg donating 10 percent of food sales every Wednesday in September to "Going Gold."
Marley's Brewery & Grille and Old Forge have collaborated on a special brew called Gold Dust Pale Ale with $1 from every pint purchased during September donated to the cause. Rusty Rail Brewing Co., in Mifflinburg, will donate $1 from every goblet of its Fool's Gold sold during September.
Other kickoffs will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 in Marley's, at 1323 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg; and at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 in Brendan's Towne Tavern, 600 Market, Lewisburg.