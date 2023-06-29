DANVILLE - Community Giving Foundation: Danville is awarding $29,500 in grants to local charitable nonprofits and government agencies.
During an annual event Wednesday, foundation staff, board members, donors and grant recipients gathered to share in community partnerships that drive philanthropy, according to a press release.
"Community Giving Foundation: Danville administers 98 endowed and pass-through funds, investing over $300,000 annually to local nonprofits and students," the release said.
Among the list of 20 recipients of competitive grant awards this year, are the Danville Area Community Center (DACC), Good Samaritan Mission, Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), Thomas Beaver Free Library and more.
"Community Giving Foundation:Danville is an affiliate of the Community Giving Foundation, which helps administer grant and scholarship investments," the release said. "Their mission is helping to meet a multitude of charitable needs in the Danville area."
Nonprofit organizations within the Danville community are welcome to apply during the 2024 competitive grant round.