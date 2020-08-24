LEWISBURG — Community leaders in Lewisburg encouraged business owners and individuals on Monday to do their part in efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.
During a press conference at the William Cameron Engine Company, the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, the borough of Lewisburg, Lewisburg Neighborhoods and other community partners announced the Spotlight: Orange regional campaign. Business leaders are encouraged to pledge to do their part for health, courage, prosperity and unity, including wearing masks for employees and patrons.
“Masks won’t just get us back to business, masks will get us back to life,” said United Way President/CEO Joanne Troutman. “Every single one of us wants to watch our children play sports, we need for our kids to go to school.”
Union County is the only one of the state’s 67 counties with what the state determined a substantial risk of virus spread. In a Monday news release, the state said Union, at 5.9%, and Northumberland, at 7.3%, are among nine counties with “concerning percent-positivity” rates and will be monitored.
Samantha Pearson, director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods, said the campaign is not a way to shame businesses who aren’t complying with state guidelines but rather lift up those who are. An orange ribbon will be displayed in windows of those businesses, which will act as a symbol for those who want to feel safe in public, she said.
“The goal is to provide a signal to people that the business is taking care of them and doing the right thing,” said Pearson. “There are businesses not complying with protocols. People who want to support businesses and looking to go out to dinner or purchase something want to know their safety and employee safety is protected.”
Troutman said the United Way and its partners ordered 2,000 masks for schools and more than 500 thermometers for low income families. They also are organizing hot spot locations for those who don’t have access to high speed internet.
Kim Wheeler, the borough’s special project coordinator, said the borough started initiatives like Open Air Dining, park picnic circles, foregoing parking meter enforcement and limiting large gatherings.
“It’s not just about doing our part,” said Wheeler. “At times like this, it’s important to keep partnering and collaborating with other organizations to achieve our potential and best outcomes, and to rise to the occasion when our community needs us the most.”
Kendra Aucker, president/CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, said the hospital has been taking care of the community during the pandemic with new restrictions and infection control measures. The hospital will soon introduce a new addition that will add 88 private rooms.
“When we started this project, we had no way of knowing about COVID-19, but the community is going to find whether you have COVID or not, there’s no better time to have a private room,” said Aucker.
The upcoming flu season and ongoing pandemic mean the community has to stick together, said Aucker.
Bob Garrett, the president/CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, also highlighted the #WhyIWearIt campaign to promote mask wearing as a critical step toward Pennsylvania’s economic recovery.
“Implementing masks policies isn’t a political issue nor a personal one,” said Garrett. “It’s simply a way to ensure that employers can protect both the lives and the livelihoods of everyone who works for the business and relies on the steady income of a job in these uncertain times.”
Other speakers included Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Director; Steven Stumbris, director of Bucknell University’s Small Business Development Center; and Judy Wagner, Lewisburg mayor, who issued a “Spotlight: Orange” proclamation for the borough.
Representatives from the state health and education departments will speak with school district representatives for both Lewisburg and Mifflinburg to discuss the implications of the level of transmission in Union County, according to the state.