WATSONTOWN — Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc., Community Action Agency and Watsontown Comprehensive Treatment Center (CTC) will host a free Community Resource Fair at the Watsontown Comprehensive Treatment Center on Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m.
The Resource Fair is being held outside in the parking lot of the Watsontown Comprehensive Treatment Center at 759 Susquehanna Trail, Watsontown. Watsontown CTC is also hosting an open house at the facility during the event.
More than 30 local agencies and service providers will share information, materials and guidance to assist people with social services and basic needs.
This one-stop-shop opportunity is in an effort to help individuals and families connect with available services, programs and opportunities in Northumberland County. At the resource fair, people will meet with organizations that are supporting the community with food access, medical needs, education resources, searching for employment, unemployment compensation assistance, rental assistance, social service information and more.
“Each May we celebrate Community Action Month by highlighting the impact of our services in the communities we serve, this is a great time for the community to learn about all of the available services offered,” said Stacie Snyder, Community Action Agency Administrator. “I want to thank our co-host Watsontown CTC and our partners for working together to organize a fun and informative event. These services and programs give everyone the support they need to make a difference in their life."
The rain date is June 7.