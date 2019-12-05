SUNBURY — Members of the UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury hospital advisory committee said they received no warning about the closure.
Snyder County Commissioner Peggy Chamberlain Roup and Shamokin Dam Mayor Joe McGranaghan both serve on the advisory committee that provided input as community leaders to hospital officials. They do not serve on the board of directors for UPMC but both served on the hospital's board of trustees before UPMC took over.
“I’m very disappointed. So many people depend on that hospital, and I’m one of them,” Snyder County Commissioner Peggy Chamberlain Roup said. “I was born at Sunbury Community Hospital.”
Roup said she was “blindsided” Thursday morning when she learned of the pending closure on the news.
“We were not even given a hint,” said Roup. “We knew about UPMC (coming) several weeks in advance. As pleased I was to hear they were coming, I’m equally disappointed to learn they are leaving. It was a real asset to the community."
McGranaghan said he had a gut feeling — "an inkling" — and drew retroactive conclusions based on recent actions. The December advisory meeting was canceled and officials never made good on plans to redesign the front entrance of the hospital.
"Their actions didn't match their words," he said. "I chalked it up at the time to things taking time. Now we find out that it's more than that."
Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay, who has a medical practice affiliated with UPMC, and most employees who were contacted on Thursday by The Daily Item declined to comment.
Employee upset to lose work family
UPMC patient care technician Lauren LoBianco, 27, lives in Sunbury with her three children and two stepchildren and her fiancé. She has worked at UPMC in Sunbury since March 2018 and will graduate from nursing school in May.
"I think most of us employees will be upset to lose our work family," she said. "Everyone there was very supportive and I feel that’s not so common these days. I’ve actually had some clinical experiences at Williamsport so I may try and go up there, it’s a nice hospital. I also liked Evan. I do not plan to leave the area though."
It was announced to employees that there would be "town hall meetings" all day on Thursday to discuss the future of the hospital, but otherwise, LoBianco said she was not expecting the closure.
"It sounds as though they are more than willing to give good references for us and help us get hired elsewhere whether within their system or not," she said. "It is sad to see the hospital close though. A lot of people in Sunbury take advantage of there being a hospital close by."
Community partnerships
Justin Michaels, President of Spreading Antlers Children Foundation, said UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury was the main sponsor for the Loving and Caring Street Fair in the past and the Loving and Caring Community Night at the city's recreational area in August.
"This will have no direct impact on the Spreading Antlers Children Foundation. We will still have events," said Michaels. "It's obviously not good for the community. It will have an impact because we've always had that health service in the backyard, it's always been important."
Derrick Backer, the executive director of Sunbury Revitilization Inc., said he was not made aware by hospital officials that the location was closing.
"UPMC is a major member (of SRI) that helps the community," said Backer. "They are a contributing member to other organizations, so this will be a ripple effect in the business community if they do close. The closing is a major, major thing in the community. Many organizations partnered with UPMC. Those partnerships would be missed by all if they close."
For example, he said, Sunbury Interfaith Council Meals on Wheels, which serves people in the Shikellamy School District, is run out of the hospital. SRI's Hill Neighborhood Council is also headquartered on second-floor space at the hospital.
"We are already in talks to come up with a resolution, and we are hoping to minimize the effect if they indeed do close," said Backer.
Karen Leonovich, the administrator for the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, said the department was surprised to learn about the closure.
"As the County's Aging Office, we work routinely with UPMC," she said. "Older residents of the Sunbury area utilize the services provided by UPMC. With the closing of UPMC, these residents will need to seek hospital services at other facilities - Geisinger Shamokin, Geisinger Danville, and Evangelical. Our agency also frequently refers older adults to the Sunbury Meals-on-Wheels program. The Meals-on-Wheels program coordinates with UPMC to prepare the private pay meals that are delivered to area residents."
Future of Meals on Wheels uncertain
Thomas Avery, the president of the Meals on Wheels program, said the program has operated out of the hospital since the 1970s. It was their base of operations free of rent where the meals where prepared, the supplies where kept, the bookkeeping was recorded and the driver came to pick up the meals.
"It will affect us greatly," said Avery. "They prepared very decent meals at a very reasonable cost. We don't know what we're going to do yet. It's sort of a shock to us."
The program averages around 30 people for five meals a week. The program is funded through churches, private donations and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, he said.
"We will see if we can find another facility that will do the same thing for us," he said. "We have a lot of need and we won't do it just to do it if it's poor quality. We will determine in the next month or two if the program will go on."
Patients respond
Carla Krissinger, of Herndon, said her husband and mother-in-law received "excellent care" at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury.
"I loved their general medicine practices better than other area hospitals because there were less patients per nurse," said Krissinger. "Also, 25 minute drive compared to 45-60 minutes for ER services. I’m just really sad to see another local hospital close. My sister started her nursing career at SCH back in the 90s. I was born there, and that’s just some of my family history."
She said she is sad for families who will be impacted by job loss or the need for urgent care and lack of transportation to get there.
"My father chose SCH when he wasn’t feeling well because it was close, and while they aren’t a cardiac hospital, they certainly diagnosed and treated him before getting him to Geisinger when he had a heart attack in 2013," she said. "I’m hoping something good will come of all of this and not just leave behind another empty building."
She said if the hospital became a VA hospital, it would be "fantastic."
Lindsay Bower, of Selinsgrove, said "Evangelical is out of network with Cigna and Humana and Geisinger is looking to not renew their Cigna contract at the end of the year. UPMC is one of the only in network Humana and Cigna providers in the area. That means that these patients will have to travel to Williamsport or farther for even minor tests like radiology, mammograms, etc, let alone Emergency care. Not great Emergency care when you have to drive an hour. The out of pocket expense can be astronomical, even for patients that are fully insured. And Cigna and Humana and two of the largest payers in the nation."
Bower works in medical IT for a company based in Atlanta, but she said her employment is switching from Humana to Cigna at the end of the year.
"I was happy about the change until I did my research and found that no one is in network with Cigna, which was also a problem with Humana. I reached out to both Evan and Geisinger and they confirmed what I stated above," she said. "When asked about what other ripple effects this could cause: drive times, especially in bad weather. Larger facilities to navigate, medical record transfers, employment.'"
