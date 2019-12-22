Community volunteers host Christmas party for kids

TREVORTON — Dozens of children got the chance to decorate their own Christmas cookies, enjoy some soup and meet Santa Claus on Sunday thanks to a community effort and the Trevorton VFW.
Organizer Tiffany Scicchitano, of Shamokin, said the effort put in by the community was for the children.
"It's about coming together and helping one another until we all make it," she said. "That means leaving no one behind. I wanted to pay it forward and help as many people as possible. If you get the chance to even help one person, you should do it."
Scicchitano was joined by several other volunteers serving food to the children as they poured into the Trevorton VFW.
"This is so much fun," 11-year-old Keegan Davoli, of Trevorton, said. "I am having such a good time."
His brother, 3-year-old Archie Davoli, agreed. "I'm excited to decorate some cookies."
Organizers set up a table topped with dozens of hats, gloves, jackets and other winter clothing for children to take with them to stay warm over the winter.
"To that one person it might mean the world to them," Scicchitano said. "I don't take the credit because this was a community effort. The VFW donated the hall and the volunteers helped decorate."
Santa made an appearance and was pleased to help the children decorate.
"It's cool he is here," Austin Cousentino, 8, of Trevorton, said.