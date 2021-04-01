LEWISBURG — CommunityZone announced a continuance of the Lewisburg in Lights initiative, one centered on community connection and inspiration.
The nonprofit invites the public to attend a luminary lighting including poetry and song at 7 p.m. April 15 at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park, St. Mary and North 15th streets. Rain date is 7 p.m. April 22.
The event is meant to reflect on what’s been lost over the past year with respect to the pandemic and the hope people have moving forward.
CommunityZone asks the public to visit its office next to the Campus Theatre in the 400 block of Market Street and pick up a luminary from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. People are asked to write the name on a luminary bag of a loved one lost over the past year or write out a hope they have for the future.
Volunteers are sought to assist with setting and lighting the luminaries the night of the event. Contact community.zone.lewisburg@gmail.com to volunteer.
Attendees will be required to wear masks and turn off lights on their devices like cellphones.
The event is sponsored by the CommUnity Zone in collaboration with RiverWoods Senior Living Community, Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, Campus Theatre, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.