MILTON — Steve Patton pointed to the circles he drew on a United States map hanging in his office.
Patton, president of Watsontown Trucking Company and Patton Warehousing and Logistics groups, said he drew the circle around Dublin, Virginia, in southwest Virginia, seven or more years ago. Even then, he knew he wanted to expand to that area, as he had in other circled areas.
Now it's a reality.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced this week that The Patton Logistics Group will invest $12 million to establish a new logistics and warehousing operation and create 33 jobs in the New River Valley Commerce Park in Pulaski County. The warehouse will be built along the Interstate 81 corridor, south of where Watsontown Trucking already has a truck terminal in Roanoke.
The facility will also serve as a hub for motor carrier freight services to reach major clients in Eastern United States markets, according to a news release from the governor's office. Virginia successfully competed with North Carolina for the project.
"We will break ground, hopefully, in the beginning of March," Patton said.
Completion is expected by the end of the year.
"It's going to help us grow significantly in the Virginia market," said Patton's son-in-law, Thierry Lindor, a partner in Patton Warehousing and special projects manager. "It's the same thing we did in Milton, focus on the trucking and warehousing."
"There are several reasons to move there," Patton said. "Our experience with Virginia-based drivers is nothing short of phenomenal. Their work ethic and dedication is the main driving force behind us wanting to expand to Virginia."
Patton said the company started hiring drivers in Virginia three or four years ago. Today, the company's 100 Virginia operators make up a quarter of the company's drivers. He wants to hire 50 more in that state.
The close proximity to the interstate highway system also gives the company the ability to provide daily service to population centers in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Tennessee. Southwest Virginia also is home to two of the company's largest clients and having a location near them will enhance the ability to serve their logistics needs, Patton said.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Pulaski County, Virginia’s First Regional Industrial Facility Authority and Onward New River Valley to secure this project for Virginia. Northam approved a $150,000 grant from the commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Pulaski County with the project. Patton Logistics is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
Patton said the economic development officials in Virginia gave his company a check for $1.55 million, a key to the town, a quartz clock with an inscription stating, "Welcome to NRV Park," and the local congressman gave him an American flag that flew over the Capitol.
Patton, 59, said he has to pinch himself sometimes when he looks back on how much the company has expanded in the 25 years he has owned the company.
He said he started out with 10 trucks and 12 employees when he bought the company in 1994. Today, he employs 600 in all, including his two daughters and sons-in-law, and owns 400 trucks and 1,200 trailers that distribute goods all over the country, primarily east of the Mississippi River and in Canada. Of those 600 employees, 40 work in maintenance to service the trucks.
The company's warehousing operation includes 11 warehouses totaling 1.6 million square feet in Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The 250,000-square-foot warehouse planned for Virginia will be number 12, and the company signed a letter of intent to purchase a 200,000-square-foot warehouse in Muncy.
"Honestly, the company's just getting started," Patton said.
“The Patton Logistics Group is a significant addition to Pulaski County’s New River Valley Commerce Park,” said Northam. “This project will bring 33 new jobs and strengthen Virginia’s supply chain management sector.”