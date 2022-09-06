SUNBURY — PA PETS Inc. received a grant from the Seiple Family Foundation to help support spaying/neutering and vaccinating outside and homeless cats in the Greater Sunbury Area through its Feral Cat/TNR Program.
Lois Hess, president, and Jo Wright, vice president of PA PETS Inc., announced the grant while thanking both the Seiple Family Foundation as well as the dedicated PA PETS volunteers for their assistance to accomplish the PA PETS mission.
Wright explained that this grant from the Seiple Family Foundation supports the expansion of PA PETS’ Feral Cat/TNR Program within the greater Sunbury area, as well as in local rural areas and farms surrounding Sunbury. They Trap, Neuter and Return (TNR) homeless cats outside to prevent their uncontrolled breeding that results in more unwanted, homeless kittens.
The PA PETS Feral Cat/TNR Program supports volunteer trappers and colony caregivers from the Susquehanna Valley regardless of location (no county residency requirement). Most cats receiving TNR spay/neuter and vaccination services through this program are not true feral cats (born and living 100 percent in the wild by avoiding humans) but are often neighborhood strays or barn cats that were likely once pets that have been lost or dumped by their owners to survive on their own outside. Many die, but those that survive will eventually become pregnant, resulting in more homeless, sick kittens.