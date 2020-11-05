COAL TOWNSHIP — A company that offers a banquet hall and catering options for special events received a low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).
On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that Hidden Castle Banquets, LLC, through SEDA-Council of Governments, received one of four new low-interest loan approvals through PIDA that will provide for business expansion and job creation in Elk, Lancaster and Northumberland counties.
Hidden Castle Banquets was approved for a $75,000, 15-year reset rate loan at 0.75 percent interest to acquire land and construct a parking lot located in Coal Township. The company offers a banquet hall and catering options for special events in the region. Off-street parking will provide safety and convenience for their guests and provide possible business growth opportunities in the future. The total cost of $153,693, and Hidden Castle Banquets, LLC will retain two full-time employees as a result of this project.
In 2020, PIDA has approved $34,498,467 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $67,502,442 in private investment and supported 1,148 created and retained full-time jobs.