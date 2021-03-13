SUNBURY — Lackawanna College was recognized as one of the 10 most innovative corporate social responsibility companies of 2021 by Fast Company.
Philip Campbell, the center director of the Sunbury branch, said Lackawanna earned this recognition based on its abilities to ease the burden of the cost of higher education on students seeking to further their education.
"We do this through our Dual Enrollment program," said Campbell. "In schools, where we have agreements in place, a dual enrollment credit costs only $100, making most classes an affordable $300 per class. In some cases, students can earn up to 30 credits while still in high school. We then take that a step further, if you take dual enrollment courses through Lackawanna College, we will award you a scholarship based on your investment. So, a student who paid $3,000 on dual enrollment courses, when they graduate high school and enroll at Lackawanna College, we will award them a scholarship of $3,000 per year toward their education."
Fast Company, according to its website, is "the world’s leading business media brand, with an editorial focus on innovation in technology, leadership, world changing ideas, creativity and design. Written for and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company inspires readers to think expansively, lead with purpose, embrace change and shape the future of business."
"We are very proud of the work that we have done already and there are more projects we are working on for the future," said Campbell.