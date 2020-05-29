UGI is warning its customers to be wary of a recent phone scam involving someone claiming to be from the utility company.
The caller will falsely claim that the customer has been overcharged on their energy bills and will receive a rebate and credit on future bills. Customers are then directed to press “1” to claim their check. These phone calls are not generated by UGI or an agent of the company. No UGI rebate program with these parameters is taking place.
UGI advises all of its natural gas and electric residential and commercial customers to provide no information if they receive a suspicious call and contact UGI at (800) 276-2722 if they have any questions.