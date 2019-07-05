NEW BERLIN — The competition is tough and at times slow, but all-in-all, everyone wins during the annual New Berlin Turtle Derby which was held on Thursday.
More than 20 people competed in the 53rd derby and for co-organizer Triston Stayton, he saw the biggest turtle enter the race he has ever seen.
"It was nine pounds," Stayton said. Fellow organizer Kaylene Trick was also impressed with the size of the turtles and said that she was thrilled to be part of the annual event, which was sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America.
"It's so much fun for the kids," she said. "We look forward to this every year."
Stayton, also a Bucknell associate professor of Biology, said the rules are simple.
"Any turtle that is threatened or endangered in Pennsylvania can't enter," he said.
"Bog turtles or wood turtles live on land and so they are encountered quite often, and we've already had to turn a couple of folks away."
But for 8-year old Calvin Beaver, of Penns Creek, he was excited to get his three-pound female turtle entered.
"I don't know how good she will do," Beaver said. "She may not even move at all."
Beaver said this was his first year entered his turtle named, "Tank" in the race and that he just wanted to get her ready for the 2020 event. "I will see about training her," he said.
Turtles are placed in brackets — like those used by the NCAA during March Madness basketball tournaments — and the winners moved to a higher bracket until only three remain.
The race is not the only event of the day in New Berlin as several hundred people gathered to eat, dance, play games and enjoy the fireworks.
"It's a fun day to come out and relax," Jill Stetton, of Beaver Springs, said. "I like coming here and just making it a day."