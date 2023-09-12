The Daily Item
The condition of the Jersey Shore football player who collapsed on the sidelines near the end of Friday’s football game against Selinsgrove has declined.
According to a note sent to the Jersey Shore community Tuesday by school district Superintendent Brian T. Ulmer, “Max Engle’s condition rapidly declined and the medical prognosis is not good.
“In this challenging time, our thoughts and prayers go out to Max and his family, who have expressed appreciation for all of the support. The family is continuing to ask for privacy.”
Engle, a Bulldogs senior, collapsed during a timeout with just 11.4 seconds to play in regulation and the score tied 21-21 Friday night in Selinsgrove.
Trainers and EMTs worked on him for 10 minutes before he was evacuated by ambulance.
Led by Engle’s teammate, Bulldogs fullback Tate Sechrist, both teams and coaches prayed together at midfield.
Ulmer encouraged the community to extend support, thoughts and prayers to Engle and his family. Jersey Shore School District will continue to have counseling staff on hand to support staff and students, Ulmer said.