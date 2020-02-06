SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Conservation District (NCCD) is holding its Eighth Annual Winter Forum on March 10, at the Revival Tabernacle in Watsontown. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The registration fee is $10, which includes morning refreshments, meeting materials, door prizes and a catered lunch.
Two concurrent sessions are being held covering topics affecting agriculture and municipalities.
Special guest Greg Hostetter, deputy secretary for Animal Health and Food Safety for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, will provide information about the new Pennsylvania Farm Bill.
Anna Busch, of Penn State Extension, will present sessions on field watch and managing below ground insect pests.
Chantel Shambach, who is an NCDD watershed specialist, will talk about multi-functional riparian buffers.
NCCD Agricultural Conservation Technician Ryan Cherwinski will provide district updates and information on the Warrior Run National Water Quality Initiative.
Pesticide credits have been approved through the PA Department of Agriculture for attendees.
Registration forms may be found online at www.nccdpa.org or by contacting the district office at 570-495-4665. The deadline to register is March 2.
For more information on being a vendor for the event or for general questions, contact Judy Becker, district manager at the NCCD office by calling 570-495-4665 or via email at jbecker@nccdpa.org.
For more information on Northumberland County Conservation District events and programs, visit www.nccdpa.org or www.facebook.com/nccdpa.