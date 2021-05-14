SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Board of Election will petition the court to not count the votes for a constable position that was not supposed to be on the ballot for Tuesday’s primary election.
Nathan Savidge, the chief registrar of the county board of elections, said an administrative error placed a constable position from Sunbury 6th Ward on the ballot. It is currently filled by Libertarian Drew Bingaman, who won the six-year seat in 2017.
Savidge said if the courts give permission before the election, signs will be placed at the appropriate polling stations.