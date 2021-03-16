MILTON — Minor construction work has begun for a multi-million dollar athletic project to renovate the stadium complex and construct a health and fitness center in Milton Area School District.
Director Brett Hosterman presented updated renderings from the architect of the $16.6 million project to the school board members, noting the images will be available for public viewing in the near future. The official groundbreaking is scheduled for April 1.
"Now that we're seeing motion on the property and these updated final renderings, it's getting real," said Hosterman. "It's something to look forward to for this community and this school district."
The school board members voted in January to approve five contracts totaling $14,194,614 toward the $16.6 million project, which consists of Lobar Construction being awarded the $9,005,600 general contracting bid, Master Mechanical Corporation being awarded the $1,154,214 bid for mechanical work, Silvertip Corp. being awarded the $1,241,000 bid for plumbing work, Lecce Electric Inc. being awarded the $1,828,800 bid for electrical work and Southern Bleachers being awarded the $965,000 bid for 2,500-seat bleachers and press box structure. The additional $3.3 million is for added soft and contingency costs.
The board also authorized the administration to work with PFM Financial Advisors LLC, as financial advisor, Eckert, Seamans, Cherin & Mellot LLP, as bond counsel and the solicitor for the following: the issuance of General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2021, in an approximate amount of $6,540,000; and the issuance of General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2021, for the purpose of currently refunding the School District’s General Obligation Bonds, Series of 2014, in the amount of $3,455,00, with a minimum net savings target of $67,300.
The $6.5 million is part of the proposed $30 million in total borrowing as first outlined in August 2019 toward the construction project. The district intends on a final issuance of bonds in 2022 for approximately $8,325,00, which will be the final amount borrowed to bring the total to the aforementioned $30 million, said business manager Derreck Fink.
"We have purposefully spread out the borrowing to obtain lower bank eligible interest rates and have managed our cash flow for the projects to ensure we are not borrowing money until it is needed," said Fink. "Therefore we have been able to push back borrowing dates. This decreases the amount of time we are paying interest on the funds while still taking advantage of historically low rates."
Hosterman said the district continues to see "good financial benefits from low interest rates moving forward."
Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said the district will tentatively invite the public in August to join in the opening of the athletic complex.