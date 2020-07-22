MONTANDON — Construction began Wednesday at the location of what will be Montandon's Dollar General store on Main Street.
Property owner Dr. John Furia said he was thrilled the project is now underway and expects it to be complete by the holiday season.
"What a wonderful turnout of people who helped make this project happen," Furia, a Lewisburg resident said of the 1.25 acres at 9 Main Street.
"I want to thank everyone who came out and everyone who has been so supportive of this project."
Furia said he wanted to give Montandon residents a convenient place to pick up essentials.
“It’s about the community and what we can do to help,” Furia said.
Furia and his wife, Elizabeth, also own “Elizabeth’s: An American Bistro,” in Lewisburg.
The building will be a 9,100 square foot structure and will provide 12 to 14 jobs once the doors open, Furia said.
"Dr. Furia had a vision," Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said. "And that was to invest in Northumberland County. We are thrilled to have this store coming to the county and thrilled for the residents of Montandon."
State. Rep. Lynda Culver agreed with Schiccatano.
"We are all happy for the residents to have a place to go that they can walk to," she said. "Dr. Furia was able to create jobs in the county, and we all thank him."
Resident Allan James, 32, said he will be looking forward to visiting the store.
"It will be nice to be able to go for a walk and stop in and get things that may have taken an hour to get before," he said. "Now if the weather is bad you don't have to worry about driving."
Furia, an orthopedic surgery specialist for the past 31 years, said he hopes the store will be open in December.