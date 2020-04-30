All businesses in the construction industry in the commonwealth can resume in-person operations starting this Friday.
But that doesn't mean you'll be seeing a resumption of road work this week or next on major Valley projects like the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway or the Duke Street reconstruction project in Northumberland Borough, said a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson.
In his written announcement re-opening the construction business, Gov. Tom Wolf noted that "All business and employees in the construction industry must first adhere to the Secretary of Health’s order providing for business safety measures, and requires that businesses establish protocols upon discovery that the business has been exposed to a person who is a probable or confirmed case of COVID-19."
Because of those mandatory protocols, "construction will not be starting on the CSVT or the Duke Street projects on May 1," said Maggie Baker, of PennDOT
Baker did not have a date when CSVT or Duke Street projects will resume.
PennDOT's District 3 — which encompasses the Valley — is currently having virtual meetings with contractors on several construction projects throughout the district, Baker said. "These starting dates depend upon when the contractor provides the COVID-19 Safety Plan for the specific project to PennDOT, which can be accepted. After that occurs, a restart date for the project will be established and a press release will be sent as a public advisory.
The COVID-19 Safety Plan addresses items such as social distancing, hygiene, personal job site cleaning protocols, compliance of those delivering materials to the job site among other items.
The other PennDOT Valley project resuming in District 3 (no date yet available) is road reconstruction on Interstate 80, Lewis Township, Montour County.
A lot of confusion
Not all construction was shut down during the pandemic.
On March 31, PennDOT announced that emergency and critical construction projects would continue. That work included landslide repairs, critical bridge, tunnel, pavement and drainage repairs, and any work needed to eliminate roadway restrictions that could impede the movement of life-sustaining goods and services.
One of the contractors finding work was Gutelius Excavating, of Mifflinburg.
Dave Gutelius, owner of the company, said on Wednesday that he has had about 12 waivers. But he is gearing up for a full slate of work next Monday.
"Well, we're gonna try anyway. It's crazy though," he said.
He worries about how things will proceed, given the availability of materials he needs for his crew to do their work.
His crews have had construction work on and off during the pandemic.
"We've had work for a time and then all of a sudden we have to stop," he said on Wednesday.
"Some of our workers have had trouble getting unemployment. Honestly, I'm not sure how things will go next week."