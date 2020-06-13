NORTHUMBERLAND — Construction workers with New Enterprise and Lime Co., of Winfield, are preparing the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway roadway, just north of the Ridge Road interchange, for paving. This includes work to the subbase, drainage and concrete paving. The final wearing course is scheduled to be paved in 2022, which is the same year the roadway is scheduled to be opened to traffic.
The roadway will have two 12-foot lanes in each direction with a 10-foot shoulder adjacent to the driving lane and a 4-foot shoulder adjacent to the passing lane. Motorists should remain alert for construction equipment entering and exiting the project sites on both sides of the Susquehanna River which includes areas near Route 147 in Northumberland County and Route 15 in Union and Snyder Counties.
New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., is the primary contractor for the $52 million paving project.
Meanwhile, on the River Bridge across the Susquehanna River, the contractor, Trumbull Corporation, continues to construct the concrete deck over the river bridge. The bridge is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.
Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT River Bridge.
Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.