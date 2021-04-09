SUNBURY — A mix-up with the electric company caused a delay in the start of construction at the new Sunbury Police Department on Arch Street.
At the end of March, City Council voted 4-1 in favor of moving the $900,000 project forward.
Hepco Construction, of Selinsgrove, was awarded the project and was scheduled to begin work on April 5 at 337 Arch St., but a communication error between the city and PPL delayed the construction until Monday.
A sign on the door at the new station informed the city that the electric company said the property did not have a "customer of record" for the location. Councilman Jim Eister said the mix-up during the transfer of the property is now solved and construction is set to begin.
"This was just some confusion when the building got transferred," Eister said. "Everything is back up and running and they will start fresh on Monday."
The city agreed to purchase the structure from the late Jesse Woodring's estate last April. For several months, city officials secured $125,000 in funding for the building and $775,000 in funding for the construction.
The project is expected to take nine months, Eister said.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he and his department are excited about the move.
"The entire department is ready to move out of the Market Street location and into a new home," he said. "This is an exciting time for us and for the city of Sunbury."