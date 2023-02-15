KRATZERVILLE — With donations of just under $400,000, a Little League-sanctioned ball field is being built in Kratzerville.
Organized by Jordan Chappell, donations from the Kratzerville Municipal Authority, local businesses and individuals were made for improvements at the ball field behind the Kratzerville Fire Department at 62 Fire Hall Road.
The field is used by the Selinsgrove Little League who play teams from around the Valley, said volunteer Chuck Steininger.
The money has been spent extending the field to 200 feet, adding stadium lights, a concession stand with restrooms and and fencing, as well as an electronic scoreboard and sound system which will be installed in a few weeks, said Chappell.
Sod has been added to the infield and the outfield will be covered in late March.
The cost of materials has been so high that another $10,000 is needed to complete the project, said Chappell who has set up a GoFundMe account and is asking for the community’s help “to bring this project across the finish line.
“The price of everything is high,” he said, adding that a majority of the expense was in the stadium lighting, which cost about $200,000.
Additional dollars and volunteers are needed for materials to complete the concession stand and track and add stone to the parking area.
The aim is to provide a good experience for players, fans and families, said Chappell.
“It’s a great place to watch a game” from the hillside patio area that features bleacher seating for 110 people and three patio tables, he said.