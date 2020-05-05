NORTHUMBERLAND — Roadwork will resume in the Borough beginning Monday, May 11, said Police Chief Butch Kriner.
New Enterprise, the contractor, will be doing work on the manhole covers on Front Street in the area of Orange Street and Sheetz Avenue.
No parking signs will be posted on both sides of Front Street north of Orange down to King Street. This work is tentative and may be delayed, Kriner said, and when it does start, it will last for several days. Traffic will be slowed and could possibly be delayed.
In late May or early June, paving will take place for the final top coat of asphalt on Duke, Water, Front, and King streets. The work will be done at night from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.