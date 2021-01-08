SUNBURY — A third-party consultant was brought in to ensure no conflicts of interest came up during the distribution of grants that were given to county municipalities and businesses from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund.
Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best said if anyone has questions on the distribution of $8.2 million they should contact the commissioner's offices.
In December the commissioners awarded funding to 26 municipalities, six school districts, 12 small businesses and 16 nonprofit organizations.
Schiccatano said the commissioners have been receiving questions about the funding and all three county leaders decided if anyone had questions, they would set up a time to speak to residents.
"If there are any Northumberland County entities, that submitted a Needs Assessment application, that would like further clarification as to why their submission was not funded through the CRBG program, the Northumberland County commissioners encourage you to call the commissioner’s office at 570 988-4564 to arrange a time to speak with an authorized representative," Schiccatano said.