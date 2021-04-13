SUNBURY — Contractors intending to bid on the Northumberland County Rehabilitation Project toured the 156-year-old building for a pre-bid conference and site walk on Monday.
Eight contractors met inside the courthouse with economic development coordinator Justin Skavery, court administrator Kevin O'Hearn, Commissioner Joe Klebon, Carl Kanaskie of McKissick Associates Architects, and Tom Heasley of Pyradmin Engineering. Sealed bids for exterior rehabilitation and HVAC/electrical upgrades for the courthouse by 2 p.m. April 28 at the administration center, 399 Stadium Drive, Sunbury.
"It's definitely going to be a challenge," said Gary Lamm, Lugaila Mechanical, Liverpool. "Courts will be in session every day. Doing the work without disturbing the courts will be a challenge."
The total project for the 156-year-old courthouse will cost approximately $4 million if county officials address everything in a 101-page feasibility report completed by McKissick Associates Architects, of Harrisburg. The original structure broke ground in 1865 and the first day of court was held Aug. 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974.
Lamm said he was the contractor in charge of a Dauphin County Courthouse renovation project where courts remained in session. The new systems were installed and short changeovers were implemented in order to prevent as much disruption as possible
Ron Dimm, of Bill Anskis Company Inc., Paxinos, said the time constraints and winter months will be another challenge. He has worked on schools, power plants, bridges and other PennDOT work.
"This wouldn't even be close to the biggest job we've done," said Dimm.
Chris Burgess, vice president of Hepco Construction Inc., of Selinsgrove, is the contractor for the $900,000 new Sunbury Police Department on Arch Street. He said he would like to be the contractor in charge of both projects.
"I'm from here, and this is a phenomenal building," said Burgess. "Age has taken a toll on it. I was excited to hear the county got grant money to renovate it."
Some highlights
Kanaskie explained that the HVAC system and electrical system had to be maintained before the new systems can be put in place and switched over. There's also asbestos abatement and brownstone restoration — water is bulging the brick covering in some places.
The old heating system of natural gas will be changed to electric heat pumps. This will allow for the air conditioning to reach places in the courthouse that are not served right now, and allow for fresh air on the second and third floor, said Kanaskie.
"It will be much a more efficient system and more uniform," he said.
The goal is to have this phase of the project completed by June 2022, he said.
O'Hearn said COVID-19 has already backed up the court schedule, so it's important to keep courts going during the project. There are discussions on moving court hearings temporarily to the administration building, he said.
"Shutting down the building is not feasible, it's not acceptable," he said. "With enough time and notice, we can make arrangements. It's a short-term inconvenience for a long-term solution.
Bids and grants
The bids will be publicly opened and read aloud that day but awarding of bids will be done at a later public meeting. Sealed bids must be addressed to the attention of the controller's office. Faxed or electronically sent bids will not be accepted. The project manual and drawings for bidding purposes may be obtained by the contractor at the office of the architect McKissick Architecture, 317 N. Front St., Harrisburg.
The county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The funds will be used toward Phase I of the project, including restoration of the exterior, ADA ramp, bell tower, window sills, masonry, plumbing, HVAC and electrical system, as well as the conversion of the current law library into a fourth courtroom
In September, the county was awarded a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) grant toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which requires a $100,000 match from the county. Funding sources could come from money left over from the prison project loan and money from a $1.5 million sale of county land in Coal Township, county leaders said.
A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study.