LEWISBURG — U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg is home to another high-profile inmate with Monday's arrival of Larry Nassar, the convicted sexual abuser of hundreds of children and young women, including top female athletes.
Nassar, 59, a former U.S.A. Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor, was serving a 60-year sentence in a Florida federal prison for sexual abuse and possession of child pornography on July 9 when he was stabbed several times by another inmate and suffered a collapsed lung.
According to the Bureau of Prisons website, Nassar is now being held at USP Lewisburg. His release date is Jan. 30, 2068. He arrived Monday, a prison spokesman said.
Olympic gold medal winner Simone Biles was among the more than a hundred athletes who have spoken about being abused by Nassar while in his care.
He joins a long list of notorious criminals that have served time at the Union County prison known as the Big House, including Jimmy Hoffa, John Gotti, Al Capone and Whitey Bulger.