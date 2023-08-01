LEWISBURG — U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg is home to another high-profile inmate with Monday's arrival of Larry Nassar, the convicted sexual abuser of hundreds of children and young women, including top female athletes.

Nassar, 59, a former U.S.A. Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor, was serving a 60-year sentence in a Florida federal prison for sexual abuse and possession of child pornography on July 9 when he was stabbed several times by another inmate and suffered a collapsed lung.

According to the Bureau of Prisons website, Nassar is now being held at USP Lewisburg. His release date is Jan. 30, 2068. He arrived Monday, a prison spokesman said.

Olympic gold medal winner Simone Biles was among the more than a hundred athletes who have spoken about being abused by Nassar while in his care. 

He joins a long list of notorious criminals that have served time at the Union County prison known as the Big House, including Jimmy Hoffa, John Gotti, Al Capone and Whitey Bulger.

