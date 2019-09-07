Convicted killer Anthony “Rocco” Franklin will be back in Columbia County court Tuesday after a senior judge granted the 77-year old Harrisburg man a hearing in an attempt to fire his attorney.
Franklin, who is currently housed at SCI-Coal Township, was denied a new trial in May by Centre County Senior Judge David Grine.
Last week, Grine agreed to Tuesday’s hearing in which Franklin will explain why he is firing Lewisburg attorney Brian Ulmer. Ulmer represented Franklin in his murder trial last October.
Franklin is currently in a Superior Court appeal process and said that Ulmer refuses to listen to him or to raise issues in court that Franklin is suggesting.
Franklin said he has had no contact with Ulmer since January.
Franklin claims he is innocent in the July 2012 shooting death of his ex-son-in-law Frank Spencer, 46, of Millville.
State police said Spencer, 46, was shot to death by Franklin and his daughter Maria Sanutti-Spencer, 53, of Selinsgrove. Sanutti-Spencer was convicted in November 2015 of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Franklin was convicted late last year and was also sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Ulmer did not return a call seeking comment.
Tuesday’s proceedings will take place in front of Grine at 11:30 a.m.