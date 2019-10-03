SUNBURY — The fate of convicted teenaged killer Norman Gundrum Jr. will be decided today during a resentencing hearing in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini.
Six witnesses, including an apologetic and emotional Gundrum, provided five hours of testimony and closing arguments on Wednesday in front of Rosini. The judge said she will review the information and issue her decision at 9:15 a.m. today.
The Post-Conviction Relief Act appeal is made possible by a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gives 42-year-old Gundrum and more than 2,100 other inmates who committed murders as teenagers the opportunity to seek parole or a new sentence. The Supreme Court’s ruling expanded a 2012 decision involving a 14-year-old boy that claimed mandatory life sentences without parole for juveniles was unconstitutional and amounted to cruel and unusual punishment. Until that ruling, it was unclear whether the decision was retroactive to juveniles already serving life sentences.
Gundrum, incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township, was 16 years old when he fatally stabbed 18-year-old Coup 64 times in Milton in December 1993. He was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in 1995 and was sentenced as an adult to life in prison without parole.
"I'm so sorry," Gundrum said when asked by defense attorney Joseph D'Andrea what he would say to Coup. "You (Coup) should be here today. If I could take his place, I would."
Troubled childhood
Gundrum, who was brought to tears at times Wednesday, testified he grew up in a home with an alcoholic father and an absent mother with a gambling addiction. He said he felt ashamed that his father sometimes dressed in women's clothing.
These parents, he said, neglected him, blamed him for domestic disputes, and often wouldn't feed him, provide clean clothing or a nurturing household.
He testified that he was sexually abused by nearly two dozen men from age 8 to 16 and experienced physical and emotional problems due to this. He was bullied due to incontinence and inability to control his bowels, which only intensified with years of sexual abuse.
He testified he was forced to perform oral sex on Coup and others the night of the murder. He said Coup later asked for more sexual favors while they walked home, but when Gundrum declined, Coup started throwing rocks at him. Gundrum said he "charged" at Coup, began hitting him and blacked out. He said he knew he stabbed him, and he woke up standing over Coup's body. He testified he left Coup in the field to die.
Gundrum testified that he spent the last 25 years in jail trying to better himself. He earned his GED and his associate's degree, took dozens of courses in jail, sought psychological help, became a Christian and started a scholarship in Coup's memory. He said he has only received five minor infractions while in prison in 25 years.
"Prison saved me," Gundrum said. "I understand I'm locked up and I should be because I've destroyed lives, but I've taken steps."
Testimony from others
Wednesday's hearing also included testimony from friends, his pastor, his mentors and Harry Young, one of the men convicted of sexually abusing him. Most spoke of Gundrum's positive and caring attitude.
Testimony also included that of Jean Reese, a Lewisburg resident who reached out to Gundrum after the trial. She didn't know Gundrum, but she said felt compelled by God to become a part of his life. For the last 25 years, she said she and Gundrum formed a familial-like relationship.
"I love him, I care about him," said Reese. "My family knows he is like a son to me. My children and my grandchildren visit him."
Reese said Gundrum would live with her if released from prison. Gundrum said he wants to work in construction, continue the scholarship in Coup's memory and talk to inmates and children about his experience.
Recommended 35 years to life
Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger, the lead prosecutor in the case, said D'Andrea's arguments and testimony from witnesses were not sufficient enough to make a legal argument for Gundrum's release. Zenzinger said the Commonwealth does not oppose resentencing, but recommended 35 years to life based on the PA Supreme Court decision and sentencing statue.
The testimony was "personal opinions, not experts," Zenzinger said.
D'Andrea asked Rosini to consider Gundrum's "years and years and years" of sexual abuse and troubled home life in resentencing his client. He asked her to consider the testimony of those who support him and embraced him into their church group. He also asked the judge to consider the steps Gundrum has taken to rehabilitate himself and the fact that Coup's mother last year in a statement agreed that Gundrum shouldn't serve any more jail time.
"He deserves a sentence of time served," said D'Andrea. "I say that with complete conviction that he doesn't deserve another day in jail."
Zenzinger said Coup's family was not at the hearing, and his mother was unable to be reached about the hearing.
Gundrum's parents are both deceased and his church family is the only family he has, said D'Andrea.