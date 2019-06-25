HARRISBURG — Convicted killer Anthony “Rocco” Franklin is awaiting a decision on whether or not he will get a new trial from the state Superior Court after filing an appeal on May 31.
Through his attorney, Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg, the 77-year old Franklin, has asked the court for a new trial continuing to claim he did not kill his ex-son-in-law, Frank Spencer, 46, of Millville, in July 2012.
A jury in October found Franklin guilty of the murder and Centre County Senior Judge David Grine sentenced Franklin to life in prison.
Grine also recently denied the 77-year-old an opportunity for a new trial.
Franklin, of Harrisburg, wanted the court to grant his request to test blood found on Spencer’s shorts when police discovered his body inside his Millville residence in July 2012.
State police said Spencer, 46, was shot to death by Franklin and his daughter Maria Sanutti-Spencer, 53, of Selinsgrove, in 2012. Sanutti-Spencer was convicted of first-degree murder in 2015 and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Franklin was convicted late last year and was also sentenced to life in prison without parole.
— Francis Scarcella