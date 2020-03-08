SELINSGROVE — Troop leaders and scouts picked up nearly 60,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies on Saturday in the parking lot of the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) hosted the annual Girl Scout Cookie Mega Drop where more than 46,000 cases — which translates to more than 500,000 boxes — were delivered to troops in 30 counties across central and northeastern Pennsylvania for Girl Scouts to pass along to hungry customers who are craving their Girl Scout Cookies, according to Regional Director Shawna Meiser.
“I think it’s the girl behind the box of cookies that makes this a success every year,” said Meiser. “Everybody loves the flavors and it’s only once a year. It’s a special thing, but to have that girl they knew they’re supporting, helping her grow and learn leadership skills and entrepreneurs skills. That really energizes people to support the cookie sales and the girl behind the cookie sales.”
Jaimie Hooe, 16, of Cogen Station, has been a Girl Scout with Troop 339 for 13 years. She volunteered for the drop off and handed out t-shirts.
“I love meeting new people, I love that the Girl Scouts allow you to have all these experiences in an easy way where you’re not spending a whole lot of money.”
Hooe said people love the cookies because the profits go back into the girls and their adventures.
Tonia Arnold and Morgan Arnold, of Watsontown, came to pick up 92 cases of cookies for Troop 61078. Tonia Arnold has been a scout leader for 16 years and Morgan Arnold has been a scout leader for three years.
“The customers appreciate the girls being entrepreneurs,” said Tonia Arnold. “When someone comes to a cookie booth, the younger girls can tell them the basic ingredients. And people have their favorites.”
“I like it because it gives them the opportunity to have a business and raise money. It’s an incentive to sell because our troop gets a trip at the end of the year.”
A GSHPA service unit was also in the mall on Saturday with educational activities and information about bees, pollination and the environment, said Meiser.