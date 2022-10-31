MIFFLINBURG — Cookin’ Men, the annual fundraiser for Evangelical Community Hospital’s Thyra M. Humphrey’s Center for Breast Cancer, raised a record-breaking $63,000 last Thursday at the Rusty Rail restaurant.
“We are so grateful for events like these that help women in need stay on top of their breast screenings,” said Andrea Bertram, operational director of Women’s Health and Cancer Services.
“It is through the generous support of others, that we can make it possible for women in our area to make their breast health a priority. When we can diagnose breast cancer early, we are able to help our patients achieve high cure rates and walk with them through survivorship.”
The Center for Breast Health uses the funds raised from Cookin’ Men to provide financial assistance to women in the community who are un- or under-insured and need breast health screenings, said hospital spokeswoman Deanna Hollenbach on Monday.
The event brought together local celebrity men and women as chefs and chef teams to create culinary delights for people to enjoy while raising funds. In the competition among chef teams, Eric John and Paul John Jr., of Rusty Rail Brewing Company, raised $7,745.10 by the deadline. The brothers prepared vegetarian chili for guests to enjoy.
The approximately 300 attendees of the event also voted for their favorite dish by sampling all of the options and casting their vote.
For the first time, one chef swept both the favorite dish and best flair categories.
Kenneth Jusko, Quantum Imaging and Therapeutic Services, along with his wife, Corey, took home the prizes for both. They provided the crowd with homemade apple strudel with salted caramel ice cream.
For more information about the Center for Breast Health and the services available, call 570-522-4200