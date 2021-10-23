LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s Cookin’ Men raised more than $50,000 for the Center for Breast Health with donations still being accepted through Nov. 1, at www.evanhospital.com/cookinmen or by calling 570-522-4850.
The Rusty Rail Brewing Company in Mifflinburg hosted the event. Cookin’ Men brought together local celebrity men who created culinary delights for people to enjoy while raising funds to support the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. For safety, event capacity was reduced to allow everyone to enjoy the festivities without overcrowding and proof of vaccination was required. Those who attended were treated to tasting-sized bites of appetizers, main dishes, and desserts.
The Center for Breast Health uses the funds raised from Cookin’ Men to provide financial assistance to women in the area who are un- or under-insured and need breast health screenings.
Eric John, representing Rusty Rail Brewing Company, was declared Top Chef and raised $7,350 by the deadline. Eric John and his brother, Paul John, served the crowd a spicy chili combo with cornbread. Other top fundraisers included Rick Schuck, Jim Carpenter and Jared Frank, Drew Kauffman, Domenico Napoli, Paul Burkholder, and Bob Garrett who raised $1,000 or more.