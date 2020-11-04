LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital’s annual Cookin’ Men event, centered around food and gathering, was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic this October. The event, in its 10th year, raises vital funds for patients of the region who, because of being underinsured or uninsured, struggle to pay for much needed annual breast cancer screenings at the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health.
From Oct. 19 through Oct. 30, participants were invited to visit the Cookin’ Men website and vote for their favorite chef with their donations. The chef with the highest amount of dollars raised was deemed Top Chef. The winner, with $6,725 as their final tally, was Chris Peifer and Micah Miner — Susquehanna Valley Limousine and National Beef. They were presented with the coveted Pink Whisk award for their efforts, maintaining the title two years in a row. In second and third place respectively were Timm Moyer and Ric Jones — MoJo Active, Inc. ($3,105) and Dale Moyer — Evangelical Community Hospital ($1,835). In total, the chefs raised $18,701 out of more than $38,000.
Weis Markets served as the grand sponsor of this year’s event.
In addition, the highest donor for each chef won that chef’s dish, which will be delivered to the winner’s home at a mutually agreed upon day and time.
For more information about the Center for Breast Health and ways to support a variety of Evangelical’s programs and services, visit www.EvanHospital.com.
— THE DAILY ITEM